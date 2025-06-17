Danny Abraham, 59, from Kiryat Motzkin, Uri Yosef Levy from Haifa, and Igor Fadkin from Kiryat Ata have been named as the three fatalities in the Iranian missile strike at the oil refinery facilities of the Bazan corporation in Haifa, as confirmed for publication this evening (Tuesday).

According to investigators, the three were in the most secure internal room at the facility. The victims were residents of Haifa and the Krayot area.

Danny Abraham leaves behind a wife and two children. The Kiryat Motzkin Municipality stated: “For over 30 years, Danny worked in Israel’s energy sector. He was an optimistic and humble person, always smiling and ready to help others. His contribution to the war effort, despite taking significant personal risks, is deserving of great praise. The quiet and modest Abraham family will bear the cost of this existential war forever.”

Earlier today, Minister of Energy Eli Cohen issued a statement saying he visited the site of the missile impact, met with the CEO of the company Asaf Almogor, and expressed support for the workers’ efforts.

Since the beginning of the conflict with Iran, 24 people have been killed.