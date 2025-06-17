The IDF has identified that missiles were recently launched from Iran towards the territory of the State of Israel.

Eight missiles were fired in the latest barrage.

The public is requested to follow the instructions of the Home Front Command.

At this time, the IAF is operating to intercept and strike where necessary to eliminate the threat.

The defense is not hermetic; therefore, it is essential to continue following the instructions of the Home Front Command.

The IDF later stated, "In the past hour, several missiles were launched from Iran toward the State of Israel. Most of them were intercepted. We request that the public continue to follow the instructions of the Home Front Command."

A security source stated that THAAD batteries also participated in the interception.

Two missile impacts have been reported in open areas.

Magen David Adom reported that it is treating four people who were injured while on their way to a protected area.