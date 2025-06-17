Katz warns Khamenei: 'Remember the dictator next door'

On Tuesday morning, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz held a high-level security assessment with top military and intelligence officials.

Following the meeting, Katz announced that Israel is conducting widespread military operations against Iran, stating: “We are striking Iran with great force on all fronts, in line with our strategic objectives.” He confirmed that Iran’s acting Chief of Staff was killed in an overnight strike, praising the IDF for what he called a significant achievement.

Katz issued a warning to the Iranian leadership, cautioning against further attacks on Israeli civilians. “The Iranian dictator should remember the dictator next door who challenged Israel."

He also urged Tehran residents to evacuate military and regime-affiliated sites, citing IDF warnings issued in Persian. “Do not endanger yourselves or be used as human shields by the regime,” he added.

Katz concluded by reaffirming Israel’s resolve: “Our long arm will continue to reach every enemy, everywhere.”