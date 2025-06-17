The Head of the Intelligence Directorate, Major General Shlomi Binder, visited Intelligence Directorate bases and spoke with personnel of the Intelligence Directorate.

Head of the Intelligence Directorate, Major General Shlomi Binder, commented: "You delivered the intelligence that opened the route to Tehran and enabled a strike on the Iranian General Staff. Soon you will do so in additional arenas. You have proven that you know how to break through boundaries and reach any objective."

"Always remember that we are not only operating in one arena. We are operating against Iran but we also keep our eyes on our hostages in Gaza and on the various threats to the soldiers at the front and the civilians on the home front. You are also the eyes of Israel’s civilians and bear the heavy responsibility of delivering timely warnings that allow our citizens to enter protected areas and safeguard their lives."

"From extraordinary challenges, you led us to an extraordinary achievement. I am proud of you and I trust you. Stay humble, stay modest, and keep moving forward."