Maj. Gen (Ret.) Eli Zeira, who served as the chief of the IDF Intelligence Directorate during the Yom Kippur War, passed away on Friday at the age of 97.

Zeira held many positions during his military career. During Israel's War of Independence, he served as a platoon and a company commander in the First Battalion of the Yiftah Brigade. After the war, he was the first officer in the IDF to be sent to study in the United States. Later, he served as Head of the General Staff Operations Branch, commander of the Paratroopers Brigade, and Head of the General Staff Operations Department.

After serving as the IDF Attache in the United States, he was appointed Head of the Intelligence Directorate and held the position during the Yom Kippur War. The Agranat Commission found him responsible for the intelligence failure that led to the surprise attack and recommended that he be dismissed from his position.