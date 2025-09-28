הרמטכ"ל: "ההתרעה המודיעינית בראש הייעוד של אמ"ן" צילום: דובר צה"ל

The Chief of the General Staff, LTG Eyal Zamir, visited today (Sunday) Unit 9900 of the Intelligence Directorate with the Head of the Intelligence Directorate, MG Shlomi Binder, the Commander of Unit 9900, BG S., and additional commanders.

During the visit, the Head of the Intelligence Directorate presented to the Chief of the General Staff the Directorate’s developing technological capabilities, particularly in the VISINT and satellite fields. He also presented the changes implemented in the Intelligence Directorate over the past two years, led by the prioritization of intelligence warnings.

“The Intelligence Directorate is undergoing a paradigm shift based primarily on the lessons learnt from October 7th. Intelligence warnings stand at the core of the directorate’s mission, and we must ensure that all our missions support it," Zamir stated.

He commended the Intelligence Directorate, calling it "one of the key elements that brought the IDF to unprecedented operational achievements and successes after the great failure of October 7th."

"Together with the line of outstanding officers, the Head of the Intelligence Directorate leads the directorate with professionalism and humility, and is steering the organization forward in the face of the major challenges ahead of us,” he concluded.