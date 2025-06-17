Following precise intelligence received by the IDF Intelligence Directorate and an emergent opportunity overnight (Tuesday), the IDF struck a staffed command center in the heart of Tehran and eliminated Ali Shadmani, the War-Time Chief of Staff, the most senior remaining military commander, and the closest remaining figure to Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Shadmani served as War-Time Chief of Staff and Commander of the Emergency Command of the Iranian Armed Forces.

He commanded both the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the Iranian army.

At the start of the operation, he was appointed to command the Iranian Armed Forces after his predecessor, Alaa Ali Rashid, was eliminated in the opening strike of Operation Rising Lion.

The emergency command center “Khatam al-Anbiya,” under his command, was responsible for managing combat operations and approving Iran’s firepower plans.

In his various roles, he directly influenced Iran’s operational plans targeting Israel.

Prior to his predecessor’s elimination, Shadmani served as Deputy Commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya emergency command center and as Head of the Operations Directorate in the General Staff forum of the Iranian Armed Forces.

Shadmani's elimination adds to a series of eliminations of Iran’s most senior military leadership and degrades the chain of command of the Iranian armed forces.