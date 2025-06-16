זירת הפגיעה בפתח תקווה יוסי זליגר/TPS

A preliminary investigation by the IDF's Home Front Command revealed that the missile which struck a residential building in Petah Tikva early Monday morning, killing four civilians, hit directly between two reinforced safe rooms ("mamad").

The projectile was identified as a heavy ballistic missile, and the direct impact left no chance for survival in the targeted area. Two of the fatalities were inside one of the reinforced rooms at the time of the strike.

The other two victims included one individual likely located outside a bomb shelter on a floor above the impact, and another person in a neighboring building who was killed by the blast wave.

Home Front Command officials clarified that "mamad" rooms are not designed to withstand direct hits, which are extremely rare, but rather to protect against shrapnel and blast effects, which are more common. Residents in other mamad rooms within the same building, on floors above and below the impact site, were not harmed.

The Iranian missile barrage on Israel overnight resulted in eight fatalities and over 100 injuries. MDA and rescue teams responded to five separate impact zones across the country.

In Haifa, three missing individuals were found dead in a factory following an extensive search after a large fire broke out at the site.

In Bnei Brak, an 80-year-old man was killed by a missile strike, and four more civilians were killed in Petah Tikva. Since the start of the war with Iran, 22 Israeli civilians have been killed.

In Tel Aviv, two missile impacts were reported, one of which caused damage to the US Embassy compound.

MDA teams evacuated more than 100 people to hospitals, including a woman in serious condition with facial injuries, six in moderate condition, and 85 lightly injured. Rescue and search operations continue.