In a combined operation by the Shin Bet and Israel Police's Lahav 433 unit, Maor Kringel, 26, a resident of Holon, was arrested last August on suspicion of committing security offenses involving contact with Iranian intelligence elements and carrying out security missions under their direction.

The investigation conducted by the Shin Bet, in cooperation with the Lahav 433 unit, revealed that starting in early 2025, Maor had been in contact with Iranian intelligence elements and had carried out a variety of security missions under their direction.

During the process, Maor carried out photography missions of military bases and public places in Israel under the direction of his operators, and even during Operation Rising Lion, he initiated an appeal to the Iranians for the purpose of carrying out additional missions.

The investigation revealed that Maor had been in contact with elements linked to VIPemployment, who openly identify themselves as Iran's intelligence service and are working to recruit Israelis throughout the network. For carrying out security missions, Maor received funds in cryptocurrency.

Maor tried to recruit others to carry out missions for Iranian intelligence. As the investigation developed, another suspect, Tal Amram, 26, also a resident of Holon, was arrested on suspicion of contacting a foreign agent and carrying out missions at his direction.

Today (Tuesday) a prosecutor's statement was filed against Maor and Tal, an indictment is expected to be filed by the prosecutor's office in the coming days.