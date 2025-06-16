Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz has warned Iran that they will soon pay the price for targeting Israeli civilians.

"The boastful dictator from Tehran has become a cowardly murderer, deliberately firing at Israel’s civilian home front in an attempt to deter the IDF from continuing an offensive that is dismantling his capabilities," Katz said.

He warned, "The residents of Tehran will pay the price — and soon."

Meanwhile, the IDF announced Monday morning that the IAF identified and eliminated surface-to-air missile launch troops seconds before they reached a launcher south of Tehran.

The troops were eliminated and the launcher was dismantled.