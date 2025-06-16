Qatar-based Al Jazeera broadcast live early Monday morning from the site of a rocket strike at a sensitive location in Israel, in violation of military censorship regulations.

The live broadcast, which lasted several minutes, showed direct footage from the scene, despite explicit prohibitions on publishing details of the incident due to national security concerns.

The Israel Police stated, "Following reports that foreign media outlets were broadcasting the exact location of the strike in the Coastal District, police patrols were dispatched to the area to investigate and address the incident."

Al Jazeera was banned by Israel after it was revealed that one of the channel's "journalists" was, in fact, a Hamas commander.