Earlier on Saturday, IAF fighter jets, guided by the Intelligence Directorate, struck an underground site containing storage tunnels for surface-to-surface missiles and cruise missiles, as well as multiple launch shafts.

The site was previously revealed in an Iranian propaganda video and was now struck as part of the broader effort to target the regime’s surface-to-surface missile array.

In the video that was released, the Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces and the commander of the IRGC Air Force — both eliminated Friday — can be seen.

The underground Iranian missile storage site IDF spokesperson

The propaganda video released by the Iranian regime, featuring the site that was struck.

