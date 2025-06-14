In the wake of Operation Rising Lion and the Israeli strike in Iran, a special state of emergency has been declared across the entire country.

According to the latest directive issued at 20:25, shortly before the end of Shabbat, all schools will remain closed nationwide on Sunday, and non-essential workplaces will not operate. The guidelines are in effect until Sunday at 20:00.

Earlier, the Home Front Command stated that there is no immediate need to remain near protected spaces. However, the IDF noted that 10-minute alerts will precede any anticipated impact, and this time there is an emphasis on using reinforced security rooms or bomb shelters rather than stairwells. In the event of a significant Iranian strike, residents may be required to stay in protected areas for extended periods.

Home Front Command Chief, Maj. Gen. Rafi Milo, emphasized: “In this campaign, broad alerts are expected. It is critical to seek optimal protection—whether in private or public spaces. The preferred options are fortified rooms, shelters, protected spaces in schools, or approved public shelters. If none are nearby, one should use stairwells or inner rooms.”

“Every citizen must know the best protected area in their vicinity,” Milo added. “Upon receiving an alert, enter the safe zone and remain there until officially cleared to exit. Minimize travel and movement. We are entering intense and complex days. We are strong and prepared — together we will protect the State of Israel.”