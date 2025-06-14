The IDF estimates that rocket barrages will likely resume later on Saturday night, following the conclusion of a holiday currently being observed in Iran.

Friday night and early Saturday morning saw multiple ballistic missile strikes from Iran, which included four barrages totaling around 200 missiles.

Following this, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir and Air Force Commander Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar declared Saturday morning at the end of a situation assessment that “the road to Tehran has been paved.” This statement indicates that the Israeli Air Force now has greater operational freedom in Iranian airspace, following the destruction of anti-aircraft, SAM, and air defense installations. While this does not yet amount to air superiority in Iran, the IDF says it enables an escalation of offensive activity over Tehran.

The IDF clarified that the underground nuclear site in Fordow has not yet been attacked and that reports in Iranian media on the matter are likely part of Tehran’s psychological warfare campaign.

The IDF is currently reviewing the missile impacts in central Israeli cities, as well as the interceptions and timing of Home Front alerts. Approximately 200 ballistic missiles were launched in four waves, the majority of which were intercepted. Around a quarter fell in open areas, while a small number struck urban centers in central Israel.