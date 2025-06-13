Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, delivered a speech Friday evening following Israel’s launch of Operation Rising Lion in Iran, issuing threats against the Jewish state.

"The armed forces will act with strength and bring the vile Zionist regime to poverty and weakness," Khamenei declared, adding, "The Zionist regime will not emerge unscathed from this crime."

He further stated, "The Iranian people can be certain—this matter will not be neglected."

On Friday morning, Khamenei responded to the Israeli operation against Iran and threatened, "The Zionist regime must expect severe punishment."

"The strong hand of the armed forces of the Islamic Republic will not relent. In the enemy’s attacks, several commanders and scientists were killed. Their successors and colleagues will immediately continue carrying out their missions, God willing," he stated.

"Through this crime, the Zionist regime has sentenced itself to a bitter and cruel fate — and it will undoubtedly receive it," added Khamenei.

