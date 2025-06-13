Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, responded to the Israeli operation against Iran and threatened, "The Zionist regime must expect severe punishment."

"The strong hand of the armed forces of the Islamic Republic will not relent. In the enemy’s attacks, several commanders and scientists were killed. Their successors and colleagues will immediately continue carrying out their missions, God willing," he stated.

"Through this crime, the Zionist regime has sentenced itself to a bitter and cruel fate — and it will undoubtedly receive it," added Khamenei.

Iranian television reported early Friday morning that the Commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps, Hossein Salami, was eliminated in an Israeli strike.

“He was killed in a strike by the Zionist regime,” said the Iranian Tasnim news agency.

According to unconfirmed reports, Fereydoon Abbasi—former head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization—was also eliminated. Abbasi, a nuclear physicist, survived an assassination attempt 15 years ago that was attributed to Israel.

In addition, Iranian sources reported that Mohammad Mehdi Tehranchi, president of the Islamic Azad University, was also eliminated.

Meanwhile, the Iranian news agency Nour News reported that Ali Shamkhani, senior advisor to Khamenei and former Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, was seriously wounded in an assassination attempt.