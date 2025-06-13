Esmail Qaani, commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards (IRGC), was eliminated in an Israeli strike in Iran, The New York Times reported on Friday, citing an Iranian source.

However, official sources stated that he is still alive. Israeli sources also expressed doubt that Qaani was eliminated, saying, "This is not known to us."

Qaani was appointed head of the Quds Force in 2020, succeeding Qassem Soleimani, who was eliminated in a US drone strike near Baghdad International Airport.

This past October, two Iranian security sources told the Reuters news agency that Qaani had been out of contact since strikes on Beirut a week before, sparking speculation that he himself may have been eliminated.

However, footage released later showed Qaani taking part in the funeral of Abbas Nilforoushan, a senior commander of the Quds Force who was eliminated in the same Israeli strike in Beirut that also eliminated Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

