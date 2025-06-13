Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM) CEO Sacha Roytman responded to the launch of Israel’s pre-emptive military operation against Iran, urging the international community to stand behind Israel.

"Israel has begun striking Iran in response to escalating aggression and years of openly declared genocidal threats," Roytman said. "Iran is now on the brink of acquiring nuclear weapons — a development that poses an existential danger to the national homeland of the Jewish people."

He added, "The Islamic Republic of Iran has long been the engine of global terror, funding, arming, and directing a vast network of proxies that spread violence, fear, and destruction across every continent."

"This regime is not only a direct threat to the State of Israel but to regional and global stability. Its genocidal rhetoric and deeply rooted antisemitism are well-documented and unrelenting."

Roytman concluded by urging: "We call on the international community to support Israel’s right to defend itself against a regime that openly seeks its annihilation. This is not the time for silence. This is the time to stand with Israel."