An Israeli security source revealed dramatic new details on Friday morning regarding the extensive Israeli strike against strategic infrastructure deep within Iran. According to the source, the operation - codenamed “Am KeLavi” (literally "Lion's Might," but codenamed in English "Rising Lion") - was years in the making and executed through close cooperation between the IDF, the Mossad, and Israel’s defense industries.

In preparation for the operation, the IDF and Mossad worked side by side to assemble detailed intelligence dossiers on senior Iranian defense officials and nuclear scientists, enabling precise targeted assassinations. Concurrently, a covert campaign was launched to neutralize Iran’s strategic missile array through a combination of airstrikes and deep-cover operations on the ground.

According to the source, in recent years, the Mossad, in conjunction with the IDF and leveraging advanced technologies from Israel’s defense sector, carried out a series of covert sabotage missions within the heart of Iran. These actions directly degraded Iran’s air defense capabilities and strategic missile systems.

The covert campaign involved the activation of three distinct and complex operational systems:

1. Commando Teams Inside Iran:

Special Mossad units infiltrated central Iran and pre-positioned precision-guided weapon systems near Iranian surface-to-air missile (SAM) batteries. As the Israeli Air Force launched its aerial assault, these systems were activated and launched precision strikes simultaneously, striking key targets with exceptional accuracy.

2. Vehicle-Based Strike Systems:

To further neutralize Iran’s air defense systems - which posed a threat to Israeli aircraft - the Mossad covertly deployed attack technologies embedded within civilian vehicles across Iran. When the operation commenced, these concealed platforms launched powerful munitions that destroyed their assigned targets: Iran’s air defense infrastructure.

3. Covert Drone Bases:

The Mossad established a secret base of explosive-laden drones, smuggled into Iran long before the strike. During the Israeli offensive, these drones were launched toward Iranian surface-to-surface missile launchers located at the Esfajabad base near Tehran - a strategic site posing one of the greatest threats to both Israeli military and civilian targets - and successfully destroyed them.

The senior source emphasized that the operation "required bold and sophisticated planning, groundbreaking strategic thinking, and intricate deception." He added: “This mission - made possible by accurate intelligence, cutting-edge technology, and the brave execution by operatives on the ground - delivered a painful blow to Iran’s strategic capabilities and a clear message: Israel will not allow its enemies to acquire weapons of mass destruction."