Amid rising tensions with Iran, the US military has authorized the voluntary departure of troops’ dependents from various Middle East locations, including Bahrain and Kuwait, according to officials, the Associated Press reported. This move complements a decision by Secretary of State Marco Rubio to order the evacuation of nonessential personnel from the US Embassy in Baghdad, according to Reuters.

The embassy has already been operating on limited staffing. Nonessential staff and families will now depart, mainly through commercial means, while military support stands ready if needed.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed the departure order came from the Pentagon, carried out "in coordination with the State Department and regional partners," to ensure a “constant state of readiness.”

These precautionary steps come as diplomatic efforts with Iran stall over its nuclear ambitions. A pending vote at the International Atomic Energy Agency could lead to renewed UN sanctions. In response, Iran's Defense Minister warned U.S. bases in the region are “within Iran's reach” if conflict breaks out.

Meanwhile, the UK’s Maritime Trade Operations center issued advisories for vessels in the Persian Gulf and nearby routes, citing heightened military alertness.