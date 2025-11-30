The Satmar Rebbe, Rabbi Aron Teitelbaum, shared his impressions from his recent visit to Israel during an address on Saturday night and expressed concern for the spiritual condition of American yeshiva students studying in Israel.

According to a report by Behadrei Haredim, the Rebbe described the young men he saw while staying in Jerusalem.

"When I was in Jerusalem, I would travel, sometimes I would travel at 9 in the morning, sometimes at 10 or 11, or later. I saw them with or without hats, with wet sidelocks. Walking around, not knowing what to do."

The Rebbe added: "I saw the lawlessness of the American boys who walk around in Jerusalem, they aren't ascending (spiritually), they are descending."

The Rebbe concluded by addressing the parents in the audience: "I want to tell the people here whose boys may be in the Land of Israel, but they are roaming the streets in the Land of Israel."