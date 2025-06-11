Ministers from Agudat Yisrael, the Hassidic faction of the United Torah Judaism party, are considering resigning from the cabinet if the Knesset does not approve its dissolution.

The Agudat Yisrael ministers are Minister of Construction and Housing Yitzhak Goldknopf and Minister of Jerusalem Affairs and Jewish Heritage Meir Porush.

The Prime Minister's Office is trying to soften Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee Chairman Yuli Edelstein's opposition to the conscription law. Netanyahu's Chief of Staff, Tzachi Braverman, was sent to speak with Edelstein and try to align him with the coalition position. Shas Chairman Aryeh Deri, on the other hand, is attempting to pressure the Degel Hatorah faction to give Netanyahu another week to formulate a draft of the bill that everyone can agree on.

Education Minister Yoav Kisch appealed to the haredi parties and to Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee Chairman Yuli Edelstein to show flexibility on the conscription law. In a speech before the Knesset plenum, he said:

“We must move forward with legislation that will increase the enlistment of the haredim. This is the real test — how to create a law that leads to enlistment while meeting the army’s needs. Unfortunately, there are extremists on both sides: those who don’t want anyone to enlist, and those who only want the government to fall. If we fail, not a single haredi man will enlist in the next two years. And on the other hand, anyone who brings down the government while our soldiers are fighting — that won’t be forgotten.”

The coalition will propose bills on Wednesday in a blitz that is expected to last approximately nine hours. Argentine President Javier Milei, who was invited ahead of time, will address the Knesset at 7:00 p.m., and if need be, the bill proposals will pause and continue after the address.