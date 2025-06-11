Climate activist Greta Thunberg, who was arrested by IDF forces during a flotilla to Gaza and deported from Israel, has returned to Sweden.

At a press conference upon her arrival, Thunberg commented on the conduct of Israeli security forces, saying, “We were treated badly. I’m just desperate to shower and sleep.”

She added, “It’s absolutely clear that we won’t stop here. We must do everything we can, every day, because that’s the promise we made to the Palestinians.”

In an interview published by the Qatari news outlet Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, Omar Fayad, a French journalist of Egyptian descent who also took part in the flotilla, claimed that Thunberg was “abused” during her time in Israel.

According to him, an Israeli policewoman repeatedly entered Thunberg’s room, played children’s music on her phone, and danced in front of her to prevent her from sleeping.

In the two days since the ship was intercepted, Thunberg has repeatedly claimed that she was “kidnapped by Israel.”

לוחמי השייטת על המשט לעזה משרד החוץ

The ship which took part in the flotilla docked on Monday evening at the port of Ashdod after being intercepted early Monday morning by soldiers from the Shayetet 13 unit while attempting to reach the Gaza Strip. The takeover was carried out without resistance.

On board the ship were 12 left-wing activists, including climate activist Greta Thunberg, "Game of Thrones" actor Liam Cunningham, and French European Parliament member Rima Hassan. The flotilla aimed to break the naval blockade on the Gaza Strip.

The Foreign Ministry on Monday evening published a photo of Thunberg wearing a shirt with the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) flag, with Israeli flags in the background.