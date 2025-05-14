The Knesset Committee for the Advancement of Women's Status and Gender Equality convened on Tuesday for a follow-up discussion on the troubling proliferation of date rape drugs and the state's handling of related cases.

Walla News reported that committee chair MK Pnina Tamano-Shata sharply criticized the law enforcement system, saying, "There is a sense that the police, the State Attorney's Office, and the judiciary fail to respect the lives of women. Women who bravely come forward often find the system's response gravely lacking."

During the discussion, MK Tamano-Shata referenced the case of Mia Schem, who has accused a fitness trainer of raping her using a date rape drug. "I believe Mia Schem. Everyone must rally to support her," Tamano-Shata said, condemning public figures and commentators who have cast doubt on Schem's testimony. "You see a man entering a building and fleeing through the back door. But instead, Mia has been vilified in public. They say if she's beautiful, then she must be lying."

The committee heard disturbing testimonies about the normalization of date rape drugs among youth. Yael Tal-Foa, head of education and training at the Association of Rape Crisis Centers in Israel (ARCCI) relayed a chilling report: "A youth coordinator told me that high school boys said they don't go out to have fun without carrying date rape drugs in their pockets."

Yael Sharar, CEO of the Lobby Against Sexual Violence, illustrated how easily the drugs can be obtained: "It took me literally five minutes to find a Telegram channel that markets date rape drugs."

Tamano-Shata stressed the need for urgent action: "Either we combat this menace with full force, or we abandon the women." She added that police officers must take proactive action: "They should be putting in extra effort to locate online rape drug sales and apprehend the offenders."

Police representatives responded to the committee's concerns. Chief Superintendent Ofek Solomon said the Israel Police will work to boost deterrence and public awareness through its digital platforms. Superintendent Orit Danin added, "We have issued new instructions for investigators to test for rape drugs if a complainant reports symptoms or memory loss. The procedure also includes directives for seizing security camera footage."

A rape survivor attending the session voiced her frustration with institutional inaction: "I’m fed up. Being sexually assaulted does not make us naïve. We will not accept excuses. There must be mandatory testing for these drugs. I was taken to the hospital without going through an emergency room."

Tamano-Shata also criticized the Ministry of Health for failing to establish real-time drug detection labs. "If you don’t intend to build a lab, be transparent and let us address the minister directly," she said. "It appears the women of Italy and Germany matter more."

Dr. Zohar Sahar, representing the Health Ministry, responded that there are no immediate plans to set up such facilities. "No procedures have yet been approved, and your remarks could cause unnecessary distress," she said.