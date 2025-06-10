Trump: Iran is becoming much more aggressive in nuclear talks

US President Donald Trump stated that Iran is becoming more "aggressive" in its negotiations with the US on its nuclear weapons program.

"Iran is acting much differently in negotiations than it did just days ago," Trump told Fox News' Bret Baier. "Much more aggressive. It’s surprising to me. It’s disappointing, but we are set to meet again tomorrow - we’ll see."

Senior US administration officials told Fox News that Iran is dragging out the talks without making real progress, all while advancing its nuclear program.

Meanwhile, amid escalating tensions with Iran, the commander of US Central Command presented Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth with military options should negotiations fail.

On Monday night, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with President Trump about Iran. Immediately afterward, Netanyahu held a high-level security meeting in Israel with senior defense officials.

Later that evening, Trump commented on the conversation, stating, “We’re trying to move something forward with Iran. They know how to negotiate, but they’re tough. Sometimes too tough - that’s the problem. We’re trying to reach an agreement that will prevent destruction and death. That’s what we’ve told them, and I’ve told them that personally. I hope that’s how it ends - but maybe not. We’ll know soon.”

He added, “We’ll have a meeting with the Iranians on Thursday. Right now the obstacle is that they refuse to give up what they need to give up. They want enrichment and we can’t allow that. At the moment, they’re not in a place of compromise. They stated their position, and I said it’s simply unacceptable.”

Trump also addressed the situation in Gaza, noting, “Gaza is currently at the center of broad negotiations involving us, Hamas, Israel, and Iran is involved too.”