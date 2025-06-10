In a recent statement, U.S. Ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, denied claims that the United States had attempted to influence Israeli elections, particularly with regard to the decision to dissolve Israel’s current government. Huckabee was responding to reports suggesting that the U.S. had taken steps to sway members of the haredi community in the Knesset in the midst of the ongoing political crisis in Israel.

"There has been no attempt to influence haredi Knesset members regarding a decision to dissolve the government," Huckabee tweeted. "I have repeatedly said in private conversations that it is not the role of the United States, nor of its Ambassador, to try and choose the government of Israel. My job is to work with whichever government the people of Israel decide."

Huckabee’s comments come at a time of political turmoil in Israel, with tensions rising around the draft law in light of the ongoing war. Huckabee noted that, while the United States may offer its perspective on international matters, it respects Israel’s right to determine its own leadership.

"As a sovereign nation, Israel is entitled to determine its own government and political course. Any suggestion that we attempted to intervene in this process is both misleading and untrue," Huckabee asserted.