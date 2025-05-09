A Jewish man was wounded in an axe assault in Tunisia on Thursday, just days before the annual Lag Ba’Omer pilgrimage to the El-Ghriba synagogue on the island of Djerba, The Associated Press reported.

According to Rene Trabelsi, a senior figure in the Tunisian Jewish community and the country’s former tourism minister, the victim, a 50-year-old jewelry store owner, was hospitalized following the attack but is expected to be discharged by Friday after sustaining what was described as “defensive wounds”.

The incident occurred near Africa’s oldest synagogue, where thousands of Jewish worshippers from around the world are set to gather next week for the traditional three-day festival.

While the assailant’s identity and motive remain unclear, Trabelsi urged caution against drawing conclusions. “We fully trust Tunisian authorities because we’re Tunisian too,” he stated.

The El-Ghriba synagogue, which dates back over 2,600 years, is the spiritual heart of Tunisia’s dwindling Jewish population—estimated today at around 1,500, most of whom live in Djerba.

During the Lag Ba’Omer celebrations two years ago, a terrorist attack targeted the synagogue. Two Jews – cousins Aviel Hadad and Ben Hadad – and three police officers were murdered in the attack.

Last year’s pilgrimage was supposed to be cancelled altogether due to security concerns, but organizers later said the three-day event "will be limited".

Security forces have increased their presence on the island following the latest incident, Trabelsi confirmed, according to AP.

Tunisian officials have not yet issued a formal statement regarding the latest incident.