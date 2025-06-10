US President Donald Trump said on Monday that Iran is involved in the indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas on a hostage release deal, though he did not provide further details.

Asked during a White House event about the entry of aid into Gaza, Trump replied, “Gaza right now is in the midst of a massive negotiation between us and Hamas and Israel and Iran, actually, is involved.”

“And we'll see what's going to happen with Gaza. We want to get the hostages back, that's all I can tell you,” he added.

The President also commented on a conversation he had with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier in the day, saying it went “very well” and covered a variety of issues, including the nuclear talks between the US and Iran.

“We’re trying to make a deal [with Iran] so that there’s no destruction and death,” Trump stated, adding that the Iranians are “tough negotiators.”

Asked what the main impediment is to a deal, he replied, “They’re just asking for things that you can’t do”, namely refusing to give up its ability to enrich uranium.

“They have given us their thoughts on the deal, and I said it’s just not acceptable,” stated Trump.

The Prime Minister’s Office issued a statement following Netanyahu’s conversation with Trump.

According to the statement, “President Trump told the Prime Minister that the US conveyed a reasonable proposal to Iran and is due to receive an answer in the coming days.”

“The American President updated the Prime Minister that he intends to hold an additional round of talks with Iran over the weekend,” it added.