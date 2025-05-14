IDF Arabic-language spokesperson, LTC Avichay Adraee, issued a stern warning Wednesday morning to civilians present at the Yemeni ports of Ras Issa, Al Hudaydah, and Al Salif, all under the control of the Iranian-backed Houthi militia.

According to Adraee, the Houthis are exploiting these civilian maritime facilities for terrorist activities, thereby placing the safety of the region at significant risk. He called on all civilians and port personnel to vacate the area immediately.

"Distancing from these places is essential for the safety of the citizens," Adraee stressed in his statement.

The warning follows a series of recent launches from Yemen toward Israel. In the past 24 hours alone, three missiles were fired at Israeli territory. One missile was intercepted on Wednesday morning, while two others were launched Tuesday night—one intercepted and the other falling short of its target.

This is not the first such warning from the IDF. On Sunday, Adraee similarly called for the evacuation of the same ports, hinting at possible Israeli action against Houthi targets. Despite the warnings, no strike has yet occurred, leading analysts to suggest the warnings may be part of a broader psychological strategy to deter further Houthi aggression.

The Houthis, designated a terrorist organization by several Western countries, have increasingly targeted Israel in recent months, drawing condemnation for using civilian infrastructure as cover for military operations.