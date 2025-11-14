מסירת התפילין לבעלים דוברות המשטרה

An indictment has been filed against a 52-year-old resident of Tirat Carmel, who was arrested on suspicion of breaking into a vehicle in the city and stealing valuable tefillin.

Officers from the Tirat Carmel police station succeeded in locating the tefillin and returning them to their owner, who responded with great emotion.

The incident occurred about ten days ago, when a the police station received a report regarding a vehicle in the city which had been broken into. According to the report, valuable tefillin were stolen from the vehicle. Upon receiving the report, detectives and investigators from the station initiated investigative actions, utilizing various methods.

During the investigation, the suspicion against the suspect, a 52-year-old resident of the city, grew stronger. It is alleged that he broke into the vehicle and stole the tefillin. He was located, arrested, and transferred for questioning at the police station.

As part of the investigation, the police managed to locate the tefillin and return them to the owner, who, according to the police, was "very excited to receive them back."

Following the investigation's conclusion, police formulated a base of evidence against the suspect, and an indictment was filed against him, alongside a request to hold the suspect in detention until the completion of legal proceedings against him.