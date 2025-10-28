הופיע לראשונה בכיכר החטופים: בר קופרשטיין יוביל הנחת תפילין המונית מטה המשפחות; סטילס: דנה רעני

Hamas captivity survivor Bar Kuperstein made his first appearance Tuesday evening at Hostages’ Square and called on the public to join a mass tefillin-laying event this Friday.

Kuperstein, who was recently freed from Hamas captivity in Gaza, spoke during the event “Singing Together for Their Return.”

“I want to say a huge thank you to everyone for your prayers, your support, and everything you’ve done for me and for all the other hostages - I have no words to describe all the love and what you’re doing for us,” he said.

“I want to invite everyone this Friday at 10:00 a.m. to a mass tefillin-laying at the square. I want you all to put on tefillin together with me. My dream while in captivity was to put on tefillin - and we’ll do it for the release of all our brothers who are still there,” Kuperstein concluded.