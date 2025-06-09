The Ecuadorian National Assembly is set to launch an Israel Allies Caucus this August, a move signaling a strengthening of ties with the Jewish state amidst a backdrop of divergent foreign policy approaches across South America, JNS reported Sunday.

The formation of the caucus, comprising 10 lawmakers within the National Assembly in Quito, aims to bolster growing bilateral relations, with a significant focus on security cooperation.

“The creation of the Ecuador Israel Allies Caucus marks a significant step toward deepening the relationship between Ecuador and Israel,” stated Ecuadorian MP Andrés Castillo, who will chair the new group.

He added, “The support of our legislators reflects strong backing within the National Assembly for President Daniel Noboa’s commitment to strengthening ties between his administration and the State of Israel.”

Members of the new Ecuadorian caucus have signed a Declaration of Solidarity and Friendship with the State of Israel, reaffirming Ecuador’s longstanding support, including its 1947 United Nations vote for the establishment of the Jewish state. Diplomatic ties between Israel and Ecuador were established in 1950 and have remained robust for 75 years.

Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa visited Israel in May, where he inaugurated an innovation center in Jerusalem and met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog.

Noboa also visited the Western Wall Plaza while in Israel, where he was seen wearing the hostages' pin on his lapel.

Following his Israel visit, Noboa indicated that Israel, alongside the United Arab Emirates, would provide intelligence to assist Ecuador in its efforts against drug cartels.

Leopoldo Martinez, Latin America director for the Israel Allies Foundation, emphasized the significance of this development.

“We see the formation of this new caucus, whose members have recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, as a meaningful step toward strengthening diplomatic ties between the two nations,” Martinez said, according to JNS. He added that it represents “a strong expression of Ecuador’s alignment with the values shared by Israel, especially during these challenging times, and will contribute to confronting the rise of antisemitism and terrorism that is re-emerging across the globe.”