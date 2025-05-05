President Isaac Herzog hosted Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa in Jerusalem on Sunday, celebrating a milestone in bilateral relations as Ecuador officially launched its Innovation Research and Development Center in Israel’s capital.

The new center, which will operate with diplomatic status, symbolizes a deepening partnership between the two nations, according to JNS.

Welcoming Noboa on his first state visit to Israel, Herzog described the Ecuadorian leader as “a great friend” and hailed the decision to open a diplomatic office in Jerusalem as a significant gesture.

“This is a huge step forward, and we are grateful,” the president said.

During their discussions, President Noboa reaffirmed Ecuador’s commitment to its alliance with Israel, particularly in the context of combating global terrorism. “Peace must sometimes be attained through strength,” he stated, highlighting Ecuador’s appreciation for Israeli defense and technological expertise.

The two leaders jointly called for the immediate and unconditional release of all Israeli hostages held by the Hamas terror group in Gaza. “We cannot have a situation like this in the 21st century,” Noboa said.

Accompanying the Ecuadorian president were senior officials, including Foreign Minister Gabriela Sommerfeld, Defense Minister Gian Carlo Loffredo, and Interior Minister Mónica Palencia.

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar also welcomed the delegation, describing President Noboa as “a true friend of Israel” and commending Ecuador’s initiative in fortifying its diplomatic and technological ties with the Jewish state.

“I praise Ecuador for opening an extension of their embassy, an innovation office with diplomatic status, in Jerusalem, our eternal capital. ¡Gracias, Ecuador!” wrote Sa’ar in a post on X.