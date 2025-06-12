One passenger is known to have survived the crash of the Air India flight that went down shortly after taking off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad today (Thursday).

The lone survivor, identified as 40-year-old British national Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, was seated in 11A—right next to an emergency exit. In a remarkable act of survival, he reportedly jumped from the aircraft moments before its fatal plunge, the Hindustan Times reported.

Speaking from his hospital bed, Ramesh recalled scenes of devastation: "When I got up, there were bodies all around me. I was scared ... I stood up and ran. There were pieces of the plane everywhere."

Emergency responders later spotted a bloodied man with facial bruises limping down a street, supported by a medic—a view corroborated by security footage and his own account.

The plane, a Boeing "Dreamliner," was carrying 242 passengers when it encountered an emergency situation shortly after takeoff and crashed in the Meghani residential area near the airport.

Authorities do not believe anyone else survived the crash besides Ramesh, though this has not yet been confirmed.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.