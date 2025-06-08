Yasser Abu Shabab, head of the “Popular Forces” militia operating in eastern Rafah (now under IDF control), granted his first-ever interview to an Israeli media outlet, giving an interview in writing with Doron Kadosh, military correspondent for Galei Tzahal (IDF Radio).

Abu Shabab outlined how he is collaborating with the Palestinian Authority to shelter dozens of families daily through a military-supervised humanitarian corridor. “Hundreds of families seek refuge with us, and we admit dozens each day. Our presence here is essential to protect families in IDF-controlled areas. They enter via a humanitarian corridor. We demand the safe passage of tens of thousands under international supervision.”

He confirmed security cooperation with the PA, noting that its forces conduct screenings at the corridor entrance. “Our relationship is based on the Palestinian people’s highest national interest and the Authority’s legal mandate. We perform security checkpoints through the intelligence mechanism, which works with us to ensure no terrorists enter and thereby sabotage the effort to free Rafah from Hamas.”

Although he denied receiving funding from the PA, Abu Shabab clarified his group's stance toward Israel: “We don’t work with Israel. Our goal is to protect Palestinians from Hamas terrorism. Our weapons aren’t Israeli-made—they're simple arms collected locally.”

When asked about future coordination with Israel, he said any such cooperation would be humanitarian, benefiting eastern Rafah residents, and carried out through mediation channels.

Addressing accusations by MK Avigdor Lieberman linking his militia to ISIS, Abu Shabab dismissed the allegations as propaganda aimed at harming his group’s reputation and sowing hostility between Arabs and Israelis.