Daniela Yakubovich, 67, was murdered Saturday night in a stabbing at a private residence on Iris Street in Nahariya.

According to police suspicion, her son — reportedly dealing with mental health issues — stabbed her and fled the scene. Her husband exited the house, crying, "A terrible tragedy has happened to us."

Police stated they launched an extensive manhunt for the suspect. Officers from the Nahariya station arrived immediately after receiving the report and began collecting evidence alongside forensic investigators.

Emergency medic Gil-Ad Benhamo said: “We were called to a very severe scene. We arrived and found a woman lying unconscious on the floor, without a pulse or breathing, suffering from penetrative injuries. We began resuscitation efforts, but her wounds were too critical, and we had to pronounce her dead at the scene.”

In cases of domestic violence, Israel’s Welfare Ministry hotline 118 is available 24/7 and staffed by professional social workers. Anonymous help is also available via WhatsApp at 050-2270118 or at Aluma centers via *2909. A men's helpline can be reached at: 1218.