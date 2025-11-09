Construction continues in Kiryat Arba when a new neighborhood was inaugurated last week and ten families moved into their new homes in section 26, where Nati Ozeri was murdered.

The neighborhood joins the Aviad neighborhood that was established several months ago and also has ten families living there.

A core group of families from the Nir Yeshiva, led by the yeshiva's head, Rabbi Noam Waldman assisted the establishment of the new neighborhood. Rabbi Waldman thanked the residents for the "excellent cooperation and trust throughout the entire process."

Head of the local council, Israel Bramson, head of the Kiryat Arba council, said: "With God's help, we will continue to establish more and more new neighborhoods, deepen our roots and realize the vision of a living, constructive and believing settlement here - in the city of our ancestors, Kiryat Arba-Hebron."