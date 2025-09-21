Authorities in New Hampshire reported that one person was killed and several others were injured in a shooting early Sunday at a golf club in Nashua. A suspect has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Initial reports suggested there were two shooters, but security camera footage clarified that only one individual was responsible.

An eyewitness recounted that the gunman shouted pro-Palestinian slogans, including “Free Palestine,” while opening fire. The witness also described seeing the suspect inside a nearby restaurant adjacent to the wedding hall, where someone struck him on the head with a chair, after which he fled while bleeding.

The witness told local ABC affiliate WMUR: “He looked like a target, that he was going right for this person. So, I feel terrible for him,” the witness is quoted saying. “What he said was the children were safe and, you know, ‘Free Palestine.'”