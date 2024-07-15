The former director of the Mossad, Yossi Cohen, decided to extend his employment contract with the Softbank investment management company by two years.

In conversations with close associates, published on Channel 12 News, Cohen explained that the decision comes because in the current situation there is no feasibility to establish a large right-wing party.

In recent months, Cohen's name has come up as a possible candidate to lead or be a member of a new right-wing party together with people such as Yisrael Beiteinu Chairman Avigdor Lieberman, Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, or New Hope Gideon Sa'ar.

However, as mentioned, Cohen decided that in the current situation he is not interested in entering the political system.

A poll published in Maariv ten days ago examined the establishment of a new right-wing party consisting of Ayelet Shaked, Cohen, Lieberman, Bennett, and Sa'ar, finding that the party would win 29 seats.

In such a scenario, the gap between the right-wing party and the next party stands at ten seats. According to the statistics, the Likud party would gain 19 seats, New Hope 16, Yesh Atid 12, Shas 9, The Democrats (Labor and Meretz) 9, Otzma Yehudit 9, United Torah Judaism 7, Hadash-Ta'al 5, and Ra'am 5.

The main party affected by the rise of the right-wing party is New Hope, which loses seven seats. In such a scenario, the Religious Zionist party falls below the electoral threshold, with 2.7% of the votes.