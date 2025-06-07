Sergeant Avishi Yitzhak Twil, a traffic police volunteer, was killed on Friday in a fatal car crash on Highway 25 near the Sha'ar Hanegev Junction in southern Israel.

Avishi, 35, a resident of Dimona, served in the national traffic police. He is survived by his mother and two sisters.

According to police investigations, the incident occurred during a traffic enforcement operation when officers identified a female driver traveling at an excessive speed of 170 km/h. Despite repeated signals to pull over, the driver failed to comply, prompting a police pursuit.

During the chase, the speeding vehicle violently collided with the police car in which Twil was riding. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The impact also claimed the life of a 14-year-old boy, the driver's brother, who was in the suspect vehicle.

Magen David Adom paramedic Itzik Yanai, who responded to the scene, described it as a "very serious traffic accident." He reported that one of the vehicles had veered to the roadside, where a man in his 40s was found trapped and unconscious. In the second vehicle, emergency crews found two additional casualties: the unconscious 14-year-old boy and a woman in her 30s who was trapped and semi-conscious.

The incident remains under investigation.