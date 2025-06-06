Education Minister Yoav Kisch is calling for the advancement of the conscription law at this specific time, arguing that it presents a historic opportunity to address one of the most complex and sensitive issues in Israeli society - the enlistment of haredim into the IDF.

Kisch notes that Israeli society has been grappling with the issue of haredi enlistment for over a decade, but with little tangible success. Committees have been formed and disbanded, Supreme Court rulings have changed, and proposals have been made and dissolved. The result, he claims, has been a growing gap, erosion of public trust, a feeling of inequality, and a distancing from the values of mutual responsibility.

"The October 7th War changed the rules of the game," wrote the minister. According to him, the war underscored Israel's existential struggle and the importance of universal conscription. He praised the regular soldiers, career personnel, and reservists, calling them "Israel's human Iron Dome." He further emphasized that society as a whole must mobilize morally and psychologically, not just militarily, and that the need for manpower in the IDF is a matter of life and death.

Kisch also points to a shifting attitude within the haredi community itself. He claims that many within this sector now recognize the need for new solutions and are eager to join military frameworks that respect their way of life. He believes that there is now an opportunity for a law that balances the demands of the army while preserving the world of Torah study, providing solutions for genuine Torah scholars.

However, Kisch strongly criticizes the opposition, which he claims is using the issue as a political tool to bring down the government at the expense of the national interest. He warns of the dangers of heading to elections at this time, stating that it would be a significant threat to Israel's ability to meet its national challenges - defeating Hamas, returning the hostages, and countering the Iranian threat.

"This is not a time for tests, it is a time for decisions," Kisch emphasized, calling on all partners in the legislative effort, including haredi leadership and MK Yuli Edelstein, to unite and reach agreements. He warned that failure to pass the law could lead to a major setback in efforts to enlist the haredim and damage Israel's ability to make decisive decisions in the ongoing war.