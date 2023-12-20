The head of the Ramat Gan Hesder Yeshiva, Rabbi Yehoshua Shapira, eulogized his student Master Sergeant Maoz Fenigstein, 25, from Susya, who fell in battle in the northern Gaza Strip and was laid to rest on Wednesday in Jerusalem.

"Maoz is a rare combination of seriousness, courage, and inner strength, with playfulness and cheerfulness. His personality exuded charm thanks to his good manners and his captivating smile. Maoz always aspired to excel more; in addition to his regular study sessions in the yeshiva, he had additional study sessions that he would follow religiously. A strong man, fearful of G-d, who would strive for truth and honesty. A true Hero."

Rabbi Shapira harkened back to the last time he met his fallen student: "The last I heard from him was two weeks ago, when a classmate of his in yeshiva, who is also serving in reserve duty, got married. Due to the war, Maoz was unable to leave Gaza and come, but he sent a congratulations video and made sure from afar, despite the complex situation he was in, that the video got to its target and was played. That was our painful goodbye from Maoz, which was also with the smile that so characterized him."

Fenigstein resided in Susya in Southern Mount Hebron and studied in the Ramat Gan and Bnei Netzarim, and Rauta Yeshivas.

During the funeral, his father-in-law, Rabbi Meir Bareli, screamed out: "Mr. Prime Minister, let the soldiers of the IDF fight. Don't tie their hands; let them go at it. Who are we fighting? Evil, brutality. Let us strike the evil. Why did Maoz fall? For just another round of fighting?"

Maoz left behind his wife, Odeya, and three and half-month-old daughter, Teneh. His family has decided to donate his organs.