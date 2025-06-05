Binyamin District police officers and Binyamin Brigade soldiers on Wednesday night arrested two terrorists from the village of Al-Mughayyir.

The suspects are accused of throwing rocks at security forces and nearby communities.

The arrests were made as part of Operation “Even Esh” (“Stone Fire”), following detective work and real-time documentation of the rock-throwing, supported by precise intelligence.

During searches of the suspects’ homes, clothing matching that seen in the recorded footage was found.

The investigation at the Binyamin police station is ongoing, and police believe additional arrests are expected.