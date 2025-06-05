Chilling: Judih Weinstein Haggai's last call to MDA

On October 7, Judih Weinstein Haggai, who was murdered by Hamas and her body taken to Gaza, made a desperate call to the MDA.

"My husband is dead and I was injured in the face," Judy told the operator and begged, "Please help us."

"Listen, we're on our way with the army," Judih tells the operator, trying to remain calm.

Ultimately, Judih and Gadi were murdered in the massacre, and their bodies taken into Gaza. They were recovereds by Israeli forces in a special operation on Wednesday night.