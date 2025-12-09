Taher al-Nunu, a senior member of the Hamas terrorist organization, stated that reports of the removal of former British Prime Minister Tony Blair from the "Gaza Peace Board" reflect “a step in the right direction.”

In remarks quoted by Al Jazeera, al-Nunu noted that Hamas had repeatedly asked mediating countries to remove Blair due to his alleged “clear bias in favor of Israel.”

Al-Nunu added that “Hamas is ready to reach a long-term ceasefire agreement, provided that Israel fully commits to a ceasefire.”

He further stated that “the weapons of Hamas and other Palestinian organizations will, after the establishment of the Palestinian state, be part of its arsenal,” and firmly rejected any discussion of the possibility that an international force would forcibly disarm the resistance organizations.

Al-Nunu noted that Hamas has not yet received a clear outline regarding the composition, missions, and deployment of an international force in the Gaza Strip, and expressed confidence that no state would agree to send soldiers on a mission aimed at forcibly dismantling Palestinian Arab weapons.