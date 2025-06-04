An upcoming event at the United Nations, led by France and Saudi Arabia, aims to promote international recognition of a Palestinian state.

Israel’s Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, told Arutz Sheva - Israel National News about the significance of the upcoming event, Israel's diplomatic efforts in advance of it, and the broader political challenges facing the country. Ambassador Danon first emphasized that the Israeli mission, under his leadership, is actively working with the United States to ensure it vetoes the resolution.

“This vote is nothing more than a reward for terrorism,” Danon asserted. “Instead of putting pressure on Hamas to accept the proposed framework for peace, the international community is targeting Israel and demanding a ceasefire without any concessions from the other side.”

Danon acknowledged the risk that the resolution could pass despite U.S. opposition. “If it does, it would be very problematic,” he warned. “We will continue to act with determination, but international pressure will mount. This could open the door to sanctions and set a precedent for other countries to take similar steps against us.”

While expressing confidence in the United States, Danon remained cautious. “It’s hard to imagine the U.S. letting this pass, but based on experience, we must wait for an official response. We hope to receive one in the coming hours.”

Danon questioned the timing and intent behind supporting a Palestinian state.

“We’re in the middle of a war, with 58 hostages still in Hamas captivity, and yet France is leading an international discussion on establishing a Palestinian state,” he said. “It’s completely disconnected from reality. This is clearly a French-led initiative, even if Saudi Arabia is involved.”

Danon added that the event is more than symbolic. “It’s not just about speeches and working groups at the UN—it’s an effort to rally countries that haven’t yet recognized a Palestinian state to do so.”

In response, the Israeli delegation is reaching out to participating nations, emphasizing the stark contrast between the situation on the ground and the discourse in New York. “The gap is enormous. We see a militant Hamas in Gaza and a weak Palestinian Authority in the West Bank. The discussion here ignores that reality.”

The Israeli mission is also urging allies to avoid involvement in what Danon described as “a political show.” He noted ongoing efforts with the U.S. to ensure it continues to abstain from any involvement. “There have already been a series of preparatory meetings in the lead-up to the event,” he said. “So far, the U.S. has not participated in any of them.”