The UN Economic and Social Council today (Tuesday) re-adopted, by a majority of 129 countries in favor, 29 against and 15 in abstention of the Israeli resolution on agricultural technologies for sustainable development, a long-standing Israeli initiative that has been leading the international agenda since 2007. This year, the resolution focused on three key areas:

1. Increasing productivity and cutting food waste along the production chain;

2. The UN’s role in innovation: advancing research, artificial intelligence, biotechnology and digitization for global agricultural development;

3. Leaving no one behind: Making technologies accessible to small-scale farmers and remote communities, especially in developing countries.

Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danon said: “Israel continues to lead an international policy that places agricultural innovation at the core of the fight against the global food crisis. From the fields of the Negev to the fields of Africa and Asia, Israeli technologies are saving lives, strengthening communities and creating a sustainable future. I thank our partner nations who supported this Israeli resolution, which sends a clear message: the international community embraces Israel’s leadership in cutting-edge agricultural innovation.”