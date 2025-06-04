For the first time since the October 7 attacks, families of hostages held in Gaza met on Tuesday with White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles and White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff also participated in the meeting.

Participants included Tal Shoham, a survivor of Hamas captivity; Ilan, Merav, and Gal Dalal, the father, mother, and brother of hostage Guy Gilboa Dalal; Galia and Ilay David, the mother and brother of hostage Evyatar David; and Orna and Ronen Neutra, the parents of hostage Omer Neutra.

Wiles, Leavitt, and Witkoff expressed deep solidarity with the families and reaffirmed the Trump administration’s full commitment to securing the release of all 58 hostages. They emphasized that the administration will continue working relentlessly until every hostage is brought home.

The officials also expressed deep shock over the recent terror attack in Colorado, which took place during a march in support of the hostages. They strongly condemned the violence, stressed that there is no place for such acts on American soil, and extended their full support to the victims and all those affected.

Leavitt said, “We are fully committed to securing the release of all the hostages and believe their return is essential—not only on humanitarian and moral grounds, but also as a critical step toward regional stability.”

She also added, “The meeting between the President and the captivity survivors had a profound impact on him and reinforced his determination to bring every hostage home.”