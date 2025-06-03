IDF spokesman Brigadier General Effie Defrin on Tuesday addressed the public on the progress of Operation Gideon’s Chariots, stating that Hamas is suffering major setbacks while Israel expands humanitarian efforts in Gaza.

"Over the past week, the IDF has launched precise activities throughout the Gaza Strip," Defrin said, targeting Hamas infrastructure hidden within civilian areas. “Efforts are constantly being made to avoid harm to Gazan civilians, while dozens of terrorists are being successfully eliminated.”

He also reaffirmed that the military campaign is focused on two goals: “the return of our hostages and the decisive defeat of Hamas.”

A major component of Israel’s strategy involves humanitarian aid.

“Tens of thousands of food packages are being distributed daily by a US-based civilian company,” he noted, describing the opening of new distribution centers in southern Gaza. “Gazan residents understand that Hamas is not taking care of them — on the contrary, Hamas is actively trying to prevent them from receiving aid.”

Defrin revealed that Hamas has responded violently, attempting to sabotage the aid initiative and even firing on civilians at distribution sites, noting, “We operate nearby and do whatever is necessary to ensure the aid does not fall into the hands of Hamas.”

Meanwhile, at the Kerem Shalom crossing, “Over 450 trucks are waiting, but the organization responsible for distribution is not acting.”

Defrin also dismissed accusations that the IDF had targeted civilians at these centers, stressing, “Those claims are entirely false and serve Hamas propaganda. Earlier today, IDF forces fired warning shots about half a kilometer from the site in response to a potential threat. We are not preventing access to the aid.”

Concluding his statements, Defrin promised, “We will continue until every hostage is brought home and our objectives in Gaza are fully achieved. The IDF remains ready on all fronts to secure the citizens of Israel.”