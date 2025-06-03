Colorado attack suspect supported the Muslim Brotherhood

Mohamed Sabry Soliman, the Egyptian national accused of carrying out a firebomb attack on a pro-Israel rally in Boulder, Colorado, had previously expressed support for the Muslim Brotherhood on his social media accounts. Soliman's Facebook profile, inactive for over a decade, featured posts praising former Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi and displaying symbols associated with the Brotherhood, such as the Rabaa salute.

Soliman, 45, allegedly targeted participants of the "Run for Their Lives" march, a weekly event advocating for the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas. During the attack, he reportedly used Molotov cocktails and a makeshift flamethrower, injuring 12 individuals, including an 88-year-old Holocaust survivor.

According to court documents, Soliman told investigators he had planned the attack for over a year and expressed a desire to "kill all Zionist people." He also stated that he chose incendiary devices over firearms due to his immigration status preventing him from legally purchasing a gun.

Soliman entered the U.S. on a B-2 tourist visa in August 2022, which expired in February 2023. He had filed for asylum and was granted work authorization, which expired in March 2025.

He now faces multiple charges, including federal hate crimes and attempted murder. The FBI is treating the incident as an act of terrorism.